Richard "Dick" Winkler
GROVELAND - Richard "Dick" Winkler, age 66, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home in Groveland.
He was born to Richard Dale and Jean Rosalie (Stone) Winkler on October 22, 1953, in Peoria. He married Michele Lee Patterson on October 30, 2019, in Eureka.
Dick is survived by his wife, Michele of Groveland; one son, Matthew (Amanda) Winkler of Metamora; two grandchildren, Bjorn and Brynn Winkler; and 2 step-sons, Andrew and Matthew Adele. He is also survived by three sisters, Deborah (Rick) Garrison of Tremont, DeDe (J.R.) Friedrich of Germantown Hills and Danine (Terry) Grebner of Glasford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dick earned his Master's in School Psychology from Eastern Illinois University and worked for DCFS as a statewide coordinator.
It was Dick's wish to be cremated, and there will be no services held at this time. Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.