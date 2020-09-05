1/1
Richard "Dick" Winkler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Winkler
GROVELAND - Richard "Dick" Winkler, age 66, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home in Groveland.
He was born to Richard Dale and Jean Rosalie (Stone) Winkler on October 22, 1953, in Peoria. He married Michele Lee Patterson on October 30, 2019, in Eureka.
Dick is survived by his wife, Michele of Groveland; one son, Matthew (Amanda) Winkler of Metamora; two grandchildren, Bjorn and Brynn Winkler; and 2 step-sons, Andrew and Matthew Adele. He is also survived by three sisters, Deborah (Rick) Garrison of Tremont, DeDe (J.R.) Friedrich of Germantown Hills and Danine (Terry) Grebner of Glasford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dick earned his Master's in School Psychology from Eastern Illinois University and worked for DCFS as a statewide coordinator.
It was Dick's wish to be cremated, and there will be no services held at this time. Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved