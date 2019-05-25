|
Rick L. Collins
LEWISTOWN - Rick L. Collins, 69, of Lewistown passed away at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born on July 21, 1949, in Canton, the son of Raymond L. "Bud" and Ruth L. (Whitehead) Collins. He married Connie Henry on June 1, 1973, in Lewistown. She survives, along with two daughters, Stacie Tefft of DeSoto and Krissey (Mike) Greene of Chatham; one sister, Rosalind (Burton) Cooper of Brownsburg, IN; and three grandchildren, Luke Greene, Colton Tefft and Eli Greene.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Rick was an International Communications Technician for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. Rick was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewistown and the Lewistown American Legion Bishop Post 1.
Where do you start when it comes to honoring the life of Rick? His life began with horses and fast cars. If a horse couldn't be broke, it came to him. At seventeen, he snuck 14-year-old Connie into his '67 Nova, and a love story that withstood time began. Then his love for his daughters and sports combined when he spent years coaching softball, with Connie by his side. The friendships that were made became family and each and every one of his players became one of "his girls." Then came his boys, and he became Papa, the title he cherished the most. From riding a bike to driving a car, he taught them the lessons of life. His final chapter let him explore the countryside on his Harley with the Laid Back Riders, cheer on his Packers at Lambeau Field, and travel the country with Connie. He loved escaping the cold with a late life honeymoon every winter in Naples, FL, with his Peaches, the love of his life.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown, with Pastor Penny Frame officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, with military services by Lewistown American Legion Bishop Post 1 and Lewistown VFW Post 5001. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the memorial home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lewistown or Lewistown American Legion Bishop Post 1.
Online condolences may be made at henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019