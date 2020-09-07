1/1
Rick W. Parrott
1958 - 2020
Rick W. Parrott
HOPEWELL -- Rick W. Parrott, 61, of Hopewell passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.
Rick was born on October 3, 1958 in Peoria. His parents were Bill and Beverly (Phillips) Hunter. He married Joby Case on July 7, 1979 in Mossville.
Surviving is his wife, Joby Parrott of Hopewell; two children, Joshua (Mackenzie) Parrott of Old Town, ME and Amanda (Daniel) Kolb of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Tonia (Kevin) Case of Marshfield, WI and Becky (Marty) Davis of Chillicothe; two step-sisters, Marie (David) Little and LaDonna (Bob) Berry both of Monroe City, MO; and his mother in law Bonnie Case of Chillicothe. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Rick was an avid fisherman who participated in many local, state and national walleye tournaments over the years. He enjoyed working on boats, in the yard and cutting wood. His favorite vacationing spot was Huatulco, Mexico.
Cremation rights have been accorded and a gathering of friends and relatives will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Social distancing will be in affect and face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Valley Walleye Club in Rick's honor.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Memories & Condolences
