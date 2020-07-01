1/1
Rickey L. Schupbach
PRINCEVILLE - Rickey L. Schupbach, 70, of Princeville passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2020, at 12 noon at Oak Run Campers Village in Victoria.
He was born on June 22, 1950 in Peoria, to Benjamin and Bonnie Lindley Schupbach. He married Linda L. Mathisen on November 29, 1969. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2020.
Surviving are four children, Jenni (Loren) Gallup of Chillicothe, Jamie Schupbach of Dunlap, Dr. Joshua (Tricia) Schupbach of Princeville and Brandi Schupbach of Peoria; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Charlene (Joseph) Rickey of Peoria; brother, Larry (Barb) Schupbach of Chillicothe; sister, Kathy (Chuck) Koller of Brimfield; several nieces and nephews; and four very special people whom he raised as his own children, Erik Richey, Rochelle (Lucas) Chase, Forrest Park and Ted (Melissa) Richey.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Schupbach.
Rickey served in the United States Army Reserves, 724 Transportation Battalion. He worked alongside his father in heating and cooling, while also working for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He then went on to own and operate Schupbach Heating and Cooling. Rickey was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his time camping at Oak Run. He was a member of the Peoria Casting Club and loved to cook and share his meals with family and friends.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the community at Campers Village for all their love and support during Rickey's short illness.
A visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private at Princeville Cemetery. Please consider wearing a facial covering and practice social distancing during the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Run Campers Village, 1818 Knox Highway 7, Victoria IL, 61485. To leave your name and condolences for Rickey's family on his tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
