1/1
Riley Cureton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Riley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riley Cureton
PEORIA - Riley Cureton, 86, passed away on October 20, 2020 at St. Mary Health Care in Lafayette, Indiana, where he had been a resident for the past 18 months.
Riley was born in May, 5, 1934 in Louisville, Ky to George Riley and Noma Decker Cureton.
He owned and operated Riley's dry cleaners and laundry locations in central Illinois for 50+ years.
His life was filled with many special friends and golfing buddies at Mt. Hawley Country Club and Arrowhead Golf Club in the Peoria area and at Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Riley's became involved in fundraising to benefit Danny Thomas St. Jude Midwest Affiliate through golf outing charities held in the Peoria area. He served on the St. Jude board of directors for many years.
His passion of preserving the historic home of Philander Chase and Murry Baker led him to serve on the Board of Citizens to preserve Jubilee College.
Riley was a member of the United Baptist Church of Ky and was also a member of the Honorary Kentucky Colonels.
Riley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Edward, Leroy, Lennie and Elbert. He is survived by his sister Ann Dennison and his very special nephew, Rickey Dennison, and many other nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by Christena Cureton, his wife of 69 years, his son, Jay Riley Cureton, daughter Jana C. Reinhart, son-in-law, Michael J. Reinhart, 2 grandchildren, Christopher Reinhart and his finance', Sarah Baldwin, Janine Reinhart Cochran and Dan Cochran and 2 great grandchildren, Ethan Reinhart and Christena Cochran.
Any memorials may be made to St. Jude or Shriners Children's Hospitals.
A private burial will be in the family cemetery in southern Indiana at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved