Riley Cureton
PEORIA - Riley Cureton, 86, passed away on October 20, 2020 at St. Mary Health Care in Lafayette, Indiana, where he had been a resident for the past 18 months.
Riley was born in May, 5, 1934 in Louisville, Ky to George Riley and Noma Decker Cureton.
He owned and operated Riley's dry cleaners and laundry locations in central Illinois for 50+ years.
His life was filled with many special friends and golfing buddies at Mt. Hawley Country Club and Arrowhead Golf Club in the Peoria area and at Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Riley's became involved in fundraising to benefit Danny Thomas St. Jude Midwest Affiliate through golf outing charities held in the Peoria area. He served on the St. Jude board of directors for many years.
His passion of preserving the historic home of Philander Chase and Murry Baker led him to serve on the Board of Citizens to preserve Jubilee College.
Riley was a member of the United Baptist Church of Ky and was also a member of the Honorary Kentucky Colonels.
Riley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Edward, Leroy, Lennie and Elbert. He is survived by his sister Ann Dennison and his very special nephew, Rickey Dennison, and many other nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by Christena Cureton, his wife of 69 years, his son, Jay Riley Cureton, daughter Jana C. Reinhart, son-in-law, Michael J. Reinhart, 2 grandchildren, Christopher Reinhart and his finance', Sarah Baldwin, Janine Reinhart Cochran and Dan Cochran and 2 great grandchildren, Ethan Reinhart and Christena Cochran.
Any memorials may be made to St. Jude or Shriners Children's Hospitals
.
A private burial will be in the family cemetery in southern Indiana at a later date.