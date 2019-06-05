|
|
Riley Renfro
TREMONT - MSG (Ret.) Riley Kennon Renfro, 83, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Tremont, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on March 22, 1936, in Tremont, IL, to the late Grace Riley and Robert Renfro.
Riley served his country as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force and later went on to serve in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He served as an Intelligence Analyst for over 15 years with the Joint Special Operation Command. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star and Legion of Merit. Following retirement, Riley enjoyed participating in water aerobics classes at the Healthplex and also graciously volunteered his time at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Davis; two granddaughters, Samantha Vahle and Jessica Vahle; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Parish.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 1424 Morganton Road, Fayetteville. Full military honors will be rendered following the memorial service.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019