Rita A. Goldsby

PEORIA - Rita A. Goldsby, age 81, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Rita was born on November 16, 1937, in Springfield, IL, a daughter of Francis P. "Frank" and Eleanor (Ervin) Sommer. She married James R. Goldsby on April 7, 1956, in Springfield. He survives.

Rita is also survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Roy, Lori (Bill) Donlan and Angela (Ronald) Karis, and one son, Brian Goldsby, all of Peoria; two brothers, Kenneth (Mary Kay) Sommer and Ronald (Dora) Sommer both of Springfield, IL; and three sisters, Mary Lou Mitchell of Springfield, Barbara (Mark) Root of Chatham and Sharon Metz of Peoria. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Rita always loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Carl and John; and one daughter, Michelle.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass, also at the church. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate and a private entombment of ashes will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019