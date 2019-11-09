Home

Rita Adams


1927 - 2019
Rita Adams Obituary
Rita Adams
METAMORA - Rita M. Adams, 92, of Metamora passed away at 6:02 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 13, 1927, in Peoria, the daughter of Edmund and Anna Kiesewetter Nauman. She married Robert Adams on November 14, 1953, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on July 12, 2018. One grandson, two sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children Nancy, Steven, Sharon, Roger, Richard, Paul, Donald, Wayne and Carol. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson and one brother.
Private family graveside services were held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. Services were conducted by Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington and condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
