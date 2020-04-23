|
Rita Ann Hale
WASHINGTON – Rita Ann (Haase) Hale, of Washington, IL, died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Washington.
She was born on July 30, 1951 in Streator, IL to Inez Eleanor (Thieme) and Roy Earl Haase. She grew up in Flanagan, IL, graduating from Flanagan High School.
While she received training and worked in various industries and occupations in numerous locations, Rita was a free spirit with a spark for life. She loved animals and activities and whether water skiing, motorcycling, or playing pool, she had a competitive spirit that brought extra excitement to any event she attended.
Rita was a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Denver Barry Hale.
Rita is survived by her sister, Peggy Joyce Haase of Flanagan, IL, her brother, Roger Lee Haase of Little Rock, AR, nephews, niece, aunts and cousins by whom she will be sorely missed.
Cremation rites will be accorded and Rita will be inurned with her husband near their home in Goshen, AR. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a .
Rita's memorial website is available at deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020