Rita Best
1941 - 2020
PEORIA - Lorita "Rita" Best of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born in Peoria on July 4, 1941, to the late Elmer and Dorothy Bolin Haynes, Rita married Carl Best on January 30, 1960, in Peoria, and he survives.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her children, Kevin (Melissa) Best of Greeley, CO, and Karla Best of Bartonville; grandchildren, Tara Best, Reagan (Tanner Johnson) Best and Brock Best; brother, Alan Haynes of Reno, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Best; daughter, Kimberly Best; and grandson, Tyler Best.
A lover of the outdoors, Rita enjoyed camping and was a member of the Good Sam's Camping Club. She was always there to cheer on her grandchildren's sports activities and she enjoyed playing Bingo, Bunco and the computer.
Cremation has been accorded and graveside services will be held on July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Boiler Fund.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
