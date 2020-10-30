Rita Dempsey
PEORIA - Rita Siegrist Dempsey, age 91, of Peoria passed away on October 10, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In this COVID-19 environment, there will be a memorial service scheduled some time in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Illinois Alzheimer's Association
in the name of Bickford Cottage and Rita S Dempsey (https://www.alzheimers-illinois.org
).
To view Rita's full obituary please visit our website at:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/peoria-il/rita-dempsey-9658344