PEORIA - Rita Siegrist Dempsey, age 91, of Peoria passed away on October 10, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In this COVID-19 environment, there will be a memorial service scheduled some time in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Illinois Alzheimer's Association in the name of Bickford Cottage and Rita S Dempsey (https://www.alzheimers-illinois.org).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
