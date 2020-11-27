1/1
Rita Groeper
Rita Groeper
Rita J. Groeper, 78, of Farmington, passed away at 7:50 a.m., on November 25, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on January 22, 1942, to Henry and Sophia "Ellen" (Shea) Groeper, in Peoria.
She is survived by two brothers, Robert (Judy) Groeper of Elmwood, and Paul Groeper of Sun City, AZ; one sister, Mary Groeper of Galesburg; five nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death her parents; one brother, James Groeper; and an infant brother.
Rita was a C.N.A. at Buehler Home in Peoria for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Brimfield.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Kickapoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Brimfield.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
