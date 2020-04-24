Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Clark Obituary
Rita M. Clark
PEORIA HEIGHTS- Rita Marlene (Sauer) Clark, age 73, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Rita was born on February 25, 1947 in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Bernard and Margaret (Mooney) Sauer. She is survived by three brothers, Paul Sauer of Morton, Joseph (Laura) Sauer of Phoenix, AZ, and John Sauer of Peoria and one sister, Teresa Sauer of Peoria, as well as two nephews, Jason Rutherford of Peoria and Jeremy (Jamie) Rutherford of Metamora and one niece Jennifer (Ian) Longstreet of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Her parents preceded her in death.
Rita attended the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria and graduated from University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana with a BA in Languages.
She retired in December 2019, working in the Real Estate field for attorney Joe Gilfillan.
Rita loved traveling and was an avid reader. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, friend and confidant and will be greatly missed.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and a Memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, IL.
Memorials may be made to Heifer International, www.Heifer.org, Northshore Humane Society, www.northshorehumane.org, or Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -