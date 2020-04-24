|
|
Rita M. Clark
PEORIA HEIGHTS- Rita Marlene (Sauer) Clark, age 73, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Rita was born on February 25, 1947 in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Bernard and Margaret (Mooney) Sauer. She is survived by three brothers, Paul Sauer of Morton, Joseph (Laura) Sauer of Phoenix, AZ, and John Sauer of Peoria and one sister, Teresa Sauer of Peoria, as well as two nephews, Jason Rutherford of Peoria and Jeremy (Jamie) Rutherford of Metamora and one niece Jennifer (Ian) Longstreet of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Her parents preceded her in death.
Rita attended the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria and graduated from University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana with a BA in Languages.
She retired in December 2019, working in the Real Estate field for attorney Joe Gilfillan.
Rita loved traveling and was an avid reader. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, friend and confidant and will be greatly missed.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and a Memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, IL.
Memorials may be made to Heifer International, www.Heifer.org, Northshore Humane Society, www.northshorehumane.org, or Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020