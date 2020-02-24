Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Rita Smith Obituary
Rita Smith
WASHINGTON - Rita Kay Smith, 78, of Washington passed away at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home.
Rita was born on May 14, 1941, to Raymond E. and Mary Ellen VanThreese in Indianapolis, IN. She was the oldest child of three with sister, JoEllen Gazvoda, and brother, Phillip. She married Edward F. Smith on December 10, 1966, in Indianapolis ,and they had two boys, Phillip E. and Christopher R. Smith.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary Ellen; brother, Phillip; and son, Christopher.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Smith; son, Phillip E. (Julie) Smith; three grandchildren, Juliet Tabacchi, Christian Hamilton and Samantha Hamilton; and four great-grandchildren, Salem, Logan, Olivia and Finn.
Rita was a 1960 graduate of Gerstmeyer Tech High School and held an associate degree from Illinois Central College. Rita was a member of St. Monica's Church. She held many jobs throughout her life, including bank teller, teacher's assistant, secretary and CAN. Her most satisfying job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Among the many things she loved in life, her favorite activities were cooking, reading, bowling, gardening, her pool and time with her family, dogs and cats.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. No public services are planned. Inurnment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TAPS.
Rita's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
