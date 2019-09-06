|
|
Rob Gants
CHILLICOTHE - Robert Patrick Gants, 55, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2019 in Olive Branch, MS.
Rob was preceded in death by parents, Doris (Heuermann) and Robert Gants, and sister, Karen Gants. He is survived by sisters, Susan (Tim) Bauer and Amy Gants, and nieces, Keli Lyons, Katelyn Cook, and Marissa Bauer, and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the VFW in Chillicothe.
Donations in Rob's name can be made to the non-profit, Drew's Plots.
https://www.drewsplots.com/
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019