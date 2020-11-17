1/1
Robbie De Wilde
1932 - 2020
ROANOKE - Robbie Jean De Wilde, 88, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with family by her side.
She was born in Clegg, TX, on September 26, 1932, the daughter of Maynard and Melinda Andrews.
Robbie is survived by her daughter, Merna Lyne De Wilde; sons, John Eugene De Wilde Jr. and Ronald William De Wilde; grandchildren, Shirley Bradi (Patrick) James and Brandon Matthew (Pooja) De Wilde; great-grandchildren, Niam De Wilde, Ari De Wilde, Mila De Wilde and Heaven Leigh (Jeremy Hobbs) James; sister, Polly Teltschik; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, John Eugene De Wilde Sr.; grandson, Ronald William De Wilde Jr.; and siblings, Edith Goodwin, Everette Andrews, Jay Andrews and Edward Andrews.
Robbie worked as a seamstress at Collegiate Cap and Gown from 1978 to 1997. She enjoyed cooking with LOVE for her family, especially during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Robbie also liked to sew, watch television in her favorite recliner and spend time with her family.
Per her wishes, Robbie will be cremated. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Illinois 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Robbie's family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832
(217) 442-2874
Memories & Condolences
