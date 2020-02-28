|
|
Robbie L. Stewart
PEORIA - Robbie Loray Stewart, 60, passed away unexpectedly at Unity Point Health-Methodist on Monday February 24, 2020 at 2:02 p.m. in Peoria, IL. She was born into this world Thursday October 15, 1959 in Evanston, IL to Curlena Norris and Daniel P. Mason.
Surviving to continue her legacy are her husband Allen Stewart Jr of Peoria; two children Brooke Mason and Siobhan Pittman both of Peoria; five grandchildren DeAndre Coleman(special son who she helped raise), Alexis Hines, Anthony Strong, Tabri'a Pittman all OF Peoria and Quentin Hines of Chicago; two great-grandchildren Carter and Isla with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Danette Gibert and dear friend Duane Stone.
Robbie attended Evanston Township in Evanston, IL. She later moved to Peoria and eventually studied accounting at ICC. She was a dedicated and hard worker with working many years at Steak-n-Shake, Owens Cleaners, Courtesy Cleaners, Godfather's Pizza and with her last current position as a receptionist/site manager at Dream Center Peoria which she absolutely loved. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and true friend to all that knew her. She also loved to crochet and watching her crime shows.
Memorial service to be held for Robbie on Tuesday March 3, 2020 and will begin at 6 p.m. at Dream Center Peoria 714 Hamilton Blvd in Peoria, IL. To be followed by bowling in her honor at Landmark Bowling Alley Friday March 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. All flowers/condolences can be sent to Dream Center Peoria, also family/friends can send online condolences to www.twparkschapel.com and all proceeds with go to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation will be handled by T.W. Parks.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020