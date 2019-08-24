Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Robbie Louise Gomer


1935 - 2019
Robbie Louise Gomer Obituary
Robbie Louise Gomer
PEORIA - Robbie Louise Gomer of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A generous, kind woman and fierce and loving mother/grandmother/great-grandmother, Robbie was preceded in death by her brother, Robert; and the love of her life, Sherman Melvin (Red) Gomer, who passed away in 2001.
Surviving are daughters, Beverly (Darrell) Pine, Brenda (Mark) Abbey, Linda (widow of Gregory) Timberlake, Sharon (Alan) Anderson and Debbie (Michael) Stom; as well as her sons, John (and Pam) Gomer and Sherman (and Susan) Gomer Jr.; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robbie leaves behind a lifetime of loving memories. Her children and grandchildren fondly recall that she was all about family; their childhood summers spent at the family home with cookouts and game nights or Robbie and Red supporting their various activities during other times of the year. Robbie devoted her life to be where she thought her family needed her most.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Frances Kenon will officate. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/Robbie_Gomer.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
