Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Hall


1929 - 2019
Robert A. Hall Obituary
Robert A. Hall
HANNA CITY - Robert A. Hall, 90, of Hanna City, IL, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 7, 1929 in Macomb to William and Stella (Arnold) Hall.
Surviving Robert is his sister, Carol (John) McCarthy of Columbia, MO, a niece, Kathleen Bailey and several great nieces and nephews.
Robert worked at Nestle doing inventory control for 30 years.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Kountryview Estates and Elysian Hospice for all that they did for Robert.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A service will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel. Father David Richardson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to P.C.A.P.S, 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
