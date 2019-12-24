Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Heren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Heren Obituary
Robert A. Heren
PEKIN - Robert A. Heren, 91, of Sterling, formerly of Pekin, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence at Avonlea Cottages in Sterling.
Bob was born on July 21, 1928, in Pekin, IL, to Christopher and Bertha E (Hild) Heren. He was a proud graduate of Green Valley High School and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Bob volunteered in many organizations, including the American Legion, as well as serving on the Hopedale Town Board and as a township tax assessor. Upon his retirement in 1983 from Caterpillar, Bob and his wife, Pat, traveled and enjoyed living in Florida for many years.
Survivors include his son, H. Dana (Beth) of Carbondale; daughters, Laura Smith of Dallas, GA, Cindy (Keith) Zoeller of Sterling and Eva (Steve) Newnam of Muncie, IN; brothers, Duane (Mary) of Morris, IL, and Bill (Sonia) of Pekin; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, W. Patricia, in 2013; his parents; and brother, Everett.
Private graveside committal service will be held on January 11, 2020. A celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Kentuckiana Kampground in Mackinaw, IL.
The family thanks the staff of Avonlea for their care and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to the Salvation Army or the Rock River Valley Hospice and Home.
Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -