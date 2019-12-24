|
|
Robert A. Heren
PEKIN - Robert A. Heren, 91, of Sterling, formerly of Pekin, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence at Avonlea Cottages in Sterling.
Bob was born on July 21, 1928, in Pekin, IL, to Christopher and Bertha E (Hild) Heren. He was a proud graduate of Green Valley High School and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Bob volunteered in many organizations, including the American Legion, as well as serving on the Hopedale Town Board and as a township tax assessor. Upon his retirement in 1983 from Caterpillar, Bob and his wife, Pat, traveled and enjoyed living in Florida for many years.
Survivors include his son, H. Dana (Beth) of Carbondale; daughters, Laura Smith of Dallas, GA, Cindy (Keith) Zoeller of Sterling and Eva (Steve) Newnam of Muncie, IN; brothers, Duane (Mary) of Morris, IL, and Bill (Sonia) of Pekin; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, W. Patricia, in 2013; his parents; and brother, Everett.
Private graveside committal service will be held on January 11, 2020. A celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Kentuckiana Kampground in Mackinaw, IL.
The family thanks the staff of Avonlea for their care and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to the Salvation Army or the Rock River Valley Hospice and Home.
Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019