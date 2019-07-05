|
Robert A. "Bob" Wills
NORMAL - Robert A. "Bob" Wills, 77, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday afternoon on July 3, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Services will be private and cremation rites will be accorded after services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Illinois.
He was born March 18, 1942 in Joliet, son of Clarence Joseph "Joe" and Ada L. Burke Wills. He married Sandra I Engelbrecht McCosh on February 14, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy of Normal; his mother, Ada L. Raby of Chenoa; his children, Scott (Karla) Wills of Wheaton and Lori (Brian) deFreese of Roanoke and five grandchildren, Amanda (Simone) Longo, Jessica deFreese, Brandon deFreese, Trevor Wills and Alex Wills. Also surviving are his siblings, Shirley English of Benton, KY, Ronald (Barbara) Wills of Thornton, CO, Chuck Raby and Brian (Angel) Raby, both of Chenoa and Ruthie Jo Bowie of Aledo.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Ruth.
Bob graduated in 1960 from Pontiac High School.
He worked for 35 years at Caterpillar Inc, in Mossville, Pontiac, East Peoria and Peoria before retiring as a purchasing agent.
Bob was an avid golfer, a member of CISA (Central Illinois Senior Amateur golf tour) and he also enjoyed organizing golf teams and outings. He enjoyed playing BINGO, bowling, and "RVing" with his wife during the winters.
