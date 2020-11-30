Robert Arthur L'Homme

PEORIA - The Very Reverend Robert Arthur L'Homme, retired Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral in Peoria, IL, entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

He was born on May 2, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Georgina Roberta Miner L'Homme, who preceded him in heaven.

Dean L'Homme married the love of his life, Carol McClintock L'Homme, on April 15, 1989, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kankakee, Illinois.

Dean L'Homme attended the Nashotoah House Seminary, graduating in 1969. He was ordained to the Deaconate in June of 1969, and ordained into the Priesthood on December 20, 1969.

In 1972, Dean L'Homme was installed as Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kankakee, Illinois. In 1992, Dean L'Homme was installed as the Dean of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Peoria, Illinois, where he served until his retirement in 2004. During retirement and until his passing, Dean L'Homme served as Sunday Associate at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette, Indiana.

Dean L'Homme in survived by his wife of 31 years; three daughters, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law, Victoria McClintock Senesac (Paulette Giardina) of Manteno, IL, Theresa McClintock Scott (Kevin) of Kankakee, IL, and Keli McClintock Roach of Lafayette, IN; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two foster sons. He is also survived by two sisters, Jeanne L'Homme and Shirley (Marco) Samayoa of Brownsburg, Indiana.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date.



