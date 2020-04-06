|
Robert B. "Bob" Hattermann
BARTONVILLE - Robert "Bob" Hattermann, 81 of Bartonville died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, IL, with his wife of 61 years and other family members by his side.
Bob was born on May 12, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to the late Bernard and Marie (Boettger) Hattermann of Bartonville. After graduating from Limestone Community High School in Bartonville, IL, he attended Bradley University and worked as an auto mechanic for Mangis Motors for a few years. He spent most of his career working at Komatsu, where his talent for perfection and attention to detail made working as a draftsman and engineer a perfect fit. He retired in 2002 after 38 years of service to the company that he started working for in 1964, when it was LeTourneau-Westinghouse (a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Company known as WABCO). He is still revered by his colleagues today after being retired for 18 years. His grandson, Ozzy Hattermann, now works in the same department.
Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He was an excellent mechanic and able to build or fix almost anything. He had an innate intuition about how things work. Bob was generous with his talent by fixing cars, lawn mowers, etc., for neighbors and friends, which even took precedence over his own projects and needs. He enjoyed annual vacations to beautiful Door County, WI, with family, fishing trips with his sons and grandsons in Canada, bird watching and gardening. One of his passions was classic cars. He spent a couple of years restoring a 1965 Chevy II Nova that he took to car shows. He was a member of the Tri-County Nova Society for many years. He was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, the church his grandfather, Albert Hattermann, helped build. He was a dedicated church member, where he served on church council and various other committees and sang in the chancel choir while creating many life-time friends. He was, and is, an excellent Christian example for his family and his community.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judith Ann; brother, James (Sandy) Hattermann; his three sons and their wives, Dennis (Janet) Hattermann of Valdosta, GA, Andrew (Linda) Hattermann of Peoria, IL, and Joel (Jenni) Hattermann of Bartonville, IL; grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Hattermann, Elizabeth (David) Amiot and Joshua (Stanzi), Alan (Jaclyn), Ozzy, Ian and Marie Hattermann; great-grandchildren, Luke, Adam, Gunnar and Alice Hattermann and Daniel Amiot; and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved and enjoyed deeply.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private graveside service with family.
The Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL, or St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020