Robert Bender
PEORIA - Robert Dale Bender passed in peace at the age of 82 on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, IL.
He was born to Andrew and Cosby Bender on November 13, 1937, in Buchanan, WV. He was preceded in death by both his parents, 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
He is the loving father of Ronda King and Stephanie Hiddn and stepfather to Karen Hayter and proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Robert was a patriot and U.S. Army veteran. He will be fondly remembered by both family and friends as "Baker Bob," a distinguished pastry chef, a title that allowed him to bake for Presidents and First Ladies during his 30-plus years with the Pere Marquette of Peoria. But he didn't stop there, he continued to bake both wedding and special occasion cakes for many students and faculty members of Peoria High School, where he was custodian for over 20 years.
Once unable to bake, Robert enjoyed eating out, traveling and visiting his home state, grooming his two Labrador dogs, attending Grace Baptist Church on Sunday and men's connection on Wednesdays nights.
Rest in Peace Dad, you are truly loved and will be forever missed.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to the or to Fallen Soldiers in his name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020