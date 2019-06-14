Home

CANTON — Robert "Bob" Mellis Bennett, 79, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Red Oak Memory Care in Canton.
He was born on March 14, 1940 in Evanston, IL to Albert and Isabel (Mellis) Bennett. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are one brother, Stephen "Jim" Bennett of Sycamore, IL. one sister, Linda Jacobs of Canton,, one niece, Heather Bennett of Libertyville, IL, one nephew, Scott (Stephanie) Rose of Sycamore and two great nephews, Zachary (Maddie) Ellis who is stationed in San Diego California and Ian Rose of Sycamore, IL.
Bob worked for Standard Oil as a computer programmer.
He was loving big brother and Uncle and generous to a fault. He was an anchor to the small ship that is our family.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of the ashes will be held at Shields Chapel Cemetery in rural Canton at a later date.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the .
To leave online condolences please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
