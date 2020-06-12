Robert Binkele
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Binkele
MORTON – Robert "Bob" George Binkele, 87, of Morton, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with family by his side, at Pine Acres Rehab & Living Center.
Robert was born and raised in Morton to Henry and Lou Ora (Campbell) Binkele, on June 12, 1932. He married Mimi A. (Hamilton) Binkele on October 12, 1957 in Morton and had celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lou Binkele; two brothers, Jerry and Henry Binkele; 3 sisters, Betty (Binkele) Kinney, Patsy (Binkele) Simms, Martha (Binkele) Platis.
Surviving are his two daughters, Gayle (Frank) Clayton of East Peoria, and Debbie (Don) Wehr of Sycamore, Ill.; three grandchildren, Keri (Todd) Arnold, Zachary Clayton, and Raymond Wehr; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Olivia Arnold. He is also survived by one sister-in-law Anne (Jerry) Binkele and many, many precious nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was a member of the Morton Baptist Church and resident of Morton, until he was transferred to Woodhull, IL with Pioneer International Seed Co., where he retired from after 38 years. In Woodhull, he and Mimi worshipped at the Presbyterian Church and remained in Woodhull until the last couple years, when they returned to the Peoria area. Bob served in the United States Air Force and enjoyed supporting the veterans.
Bob was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and friend to many. For those who knew him, he was also known as "Mr. Fixit", as he could find a way to repair many a broken item. Yet, his love for Christ was where his heart followed. Even through his dementia, one could hear him sing all the words to hymns of praise for his Lord and Savior and would be happy to pray with you and for you for the Kingdom on earth and in heaven.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Rev. Dr. Cheyanna L. Losey will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved