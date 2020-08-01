Robert Braun
BLOOMINGTON - Robert "Bob" Walter Braun, age 71, of Bloomington, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL, followed by a service celebrating his life at 12 noon, with the Rev. Dr. Jim Warren officiating. Directly following the service will be interment in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Baby Fold, www.thebabyfold.org
, to honor Bob's love of family.
Bob's passions were his family, golf, cars, Diet Coke ("the good stuff!") and sports, especially the Cubs and Bears. In the spirit of celebrating Bob's life, this will be a casual event and all Bears and Cubs apparel is encouraged at the visitation and service. Similarly, to honor Bob's love of good-naturedly harassing friends, family and the occasional unsuspecting stranger, any Packers or Cardinals apparel will be heckled accordingly. The family asks everyone to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Bob was born on March 4, 1949, in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pauline Braun, who welcomed him at age 11 into their wonderful family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Deborah "Deb" E. Bomeli, who he married on June 18, 1994, in Lexington, IL. He is also survived by his 3 children, Bob (Sandy) Braun of Lenexa, KS, Tom (Tricia) Braun of Washington, IL, and Julie (Matt) Fuller of Washington, IL; 4 grandchildren, Sammy and Lexi Braun and Melody and Zeke Fuller, all of Washington, IL; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob's unique childhood instilled in him the importance of the Golden Rule and it shaped how he lived his life every day. Bob graduated from Illinois Central College in East Peoria, IL. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Specialist and drove away proudly in his Corvette to enjoy traveling the world with his wife, Deb.
The family understands if anyone is unable to attend in person due to health concerns. The funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com
. Select the obituary tab, Calvert & Metzler,
select Bob's name and then click on "Tribute Wall." The family is interested in acquiring any phrases or one word descriptions of Bob from the Tribute Wall that will be displayed during the visitation. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
.