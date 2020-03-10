|
Robert "Les" Brown
PEORIA - Robert Leslie "Les" Brown passed away at age 81 on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Peoria, IL, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 31, 1939, to Floyd W. Brown and Florence Campbell Brown, Les was a lifelong Illinois resident. He graduated from Dunlap High School and thereafter Bradley University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Professionally, Les worked in the construction industry for four decades, supervising numerous major projects throughout the state.
"Strong as an ox" physically, mentally and spiritually, Les lived a full life. He was a deeply devoted, caring and loving husband to his wife of over 40 years, Marian. He cared deeply for his children and other family members. "The Brown" family get-togethers were always a special time for Les. He participated in numerous ministries in the Catholic Church, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Les is survived by his wife, Marian; son and daughter-in-law, David and Barb Brown of Texas; son, Michael Brown of Washington; step-daughter, Ann Dean of California; step-son, Andrew Varga of Nevada; step-son and daughter-in-law, James and Christine Whitmire of Nevada; stepmother, Hazel Brown; his siblings, Floyd Jr., Arlene, Ron (deceased), Tom, Jan and Cheryl; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2020, with a one hour prior visitation. Following Mass, burial will occur at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Peoria, with a reception to immediately follow at Holy Family. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Les' life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020