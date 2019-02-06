|
Robert "Bob" Brush
PEKIN - Robert "Bob" Schuyler Brush, 76, of Pekin passed away at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at his home.
Born September 9, 1942, in Pekin to Schuyler Oliver and Ethel Ellen (Behrends) Brush, he married Sharon K. Curtis on December 28, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jewell (Bill) Olsen of Pekin; one step-son, Scott (Shari) Carroll of Pekin; four grandchildren, Heather (Gene) Pennington, Joshua Petitt and Alyssa Carroll, all of Pekin, and Breanne Carroll of Peoria; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Petitt, Addyson Pennington and Ayden Pennington, all of Pekin; and his faithful companion, Graci.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia Olson.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1966 as a Morse code intercept operator in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was a member of the 6981 1st Security Group.
He was a former member of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, Pekin United Way, American Red Cross, Pekin Lions Club, Pekin AMBUCS and Pekin Downtown Business Association.
He had worked at CENTEL in Pekin as an installer and repairman and later served as manager of the Pekin District. He later transferred to the Des Plaines office and retired in 1996, after 30 years of service with CENTEL.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bob enjoyed skeet shooting with a group of men from work and vacationing in Gulf Shores.
Bob attended First Baptist Church in Pekin, where he served in many facets including, a greeter, volunteering at the food pantry and working in the kitchen. He was a member of Heaven Bound Sunday School class.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Brad Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Military rites will be provided by the United States Air Force and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to OSF Hospice and Laura Martin for the great care given to Bob.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Pekin, 700 Capitol Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019