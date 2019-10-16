|
|
Robert Bryant
METAMORA - Robert Andrew Bryant, 57, of Metamora passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on April 18, 1962, in Havana, IL, a son of Donald and Ruth Lippert Bryant.
Rob is survived by his siblings, Donald W. (Nina) Bryant, Eloise (the late Jerald) Richardson, Dale Bryant, Chris (Chuck) Alderson, Steve Bryant, David Bryant and DeeDee (James) Reynolds, all of Havana; Jim Bryant of Carlsbad, CA, Mary (Larry) Griffith of Metamora, Cathy (Jim) Hazelwood of DeLand, FL, and Jenny Trimpe of Chillicothe; and forty-three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald F. and Ruth Bryant; siblings, Marlene Brown, Bill Bryant, Margaret Johnson and Lynn Smith; nieces, Melissa Coots and Shelly Swanson; and two infant nephews.
Rob had been in the grocery industry since he was 16. His management career began at Oney's Grocery Store in Delavan. He managed the Metamora IGA for the past 20 years, spending some of that time in Eureka IGA. He was committed to the Metamora community and was a generous supporter to many organizations in the area.
Rob enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, remodeling homes in the Peoria area and kayaking. He was courageous in his brief battle against Glioblastoma.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Rob's request, funeral services will not take place. A celebration of life will be held at The Monte Cristo Room in Germantown Hills on November 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metamora Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019