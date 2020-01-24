|
|
Robert Bugg
PEORIA - Robert V. Bugg, 90 of Peoria, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village.
He was born March 30, 1929 in Peoria, IL the son of Benjamin and Fleta Kelley Bugg.
Robert is survived by his sister, Betsy (Ronald) Janssen of Peoria; one niece, Susan (Scott) Welty of Morton; one nephew, Richard (Cynthia) Janssen of Peoria; and two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John Bugg and one sister, Jane Woodall.
Robert was the owner-operator of B and B Furniture Exchange.
He is a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Robert was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He played in the Army Band and was Soldier of the Month.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies of the Valley of Peoria.
Before Robert was an entrepreneur he worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for a short time.
He was a champion table tennis player with a lot of trophies to prove it.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to South Side Mission or .
To view Robert's memorial page please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020