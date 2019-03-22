|
Robert Burdess
PEKIN ~ Robert E. Burdess Sr., 89, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away at 5:56 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Life Care Center of Estero, Fla. He was formerly of Pekin.
Born May 6, 1929 in Peoria, he is survived by his sons, Harold J. (Martha) Burdess of Bonita Springs and Mark W. Burdess of Peoria; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, Margaret Burdess.
His parents, one brother and one sister, his wife Twila and one son, Robert E. Burdess Jr. of Pekin, preceded him in death.
In his early years, Bob truly was a jack of all trades, honing his skills in a variety of jobs. Before embarking on a career in insurance, he worked as a paperboy, miner, iceman, farmer, machinist, milkman, janitor, construction worker, carpenter, and salesman. He retired in 1984 as Vice President of Golden Rule Insurance Company. He was also a certified Graphoanalysis (handwriting analysis) expert, which was very rewarding to him. He and Twila, the love of his life, shared 65 years of marriage and were inseparable until her passing in 2012.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. A real people person, Bob knew no strangers. He enjoyed interacting with everyone he met, always ready to offer advice and encouragement to those around him.
Bob was a member at New Life Church of Bonita Springs. Prior to moving to Florida, Bob and Twila had been faithful members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Groveland for many years, where Bob was the longtime director of the First Impressions Ministry.
His visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Jerry Trecek and Rev. Dr. Steven E. Hauter officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61637 or to Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, Ill. 61652.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019