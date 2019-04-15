|
|
Robert Burke
PEORIA - Robert Joseph Burke, 71, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019, surrounded by family.
Robert was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, to Robert and Mildred (Kroll) Burke, who preceded him in death. Robert married Kathleen Werthwein on May 13, 1972. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Jim Burke of Peoria, IL., Michele (Dan) Roling of Clearwater, FL., Tom (Misty) Burke of Washington, IL. and Katie Burke of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren, Mariah (Jake) Singer, Sarah (Chris Morgan) and Hailey Burke, Leah, Brooke and Maggie Burke; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Chloe Singer and Liam and Sage Morgan; his siblings, Valerie (Bill) Smeltzer, Mary (David) Anderson, Patrick (Tracy) Burke, all of Bloomington, IL. and Jeff (Trudy) Burke of Madera, CA; a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert was a military veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Illinois State University for 29 years, retiring in 2003. Robert liked to travel, especially to warmer climates during the Illinois winters, and he was no stranger to any beach or pool. He cherished the time he spent with grandchildren, especially during the holidays. He was a lifelong fan of the Bears and Cubs, especially proud of the 1985 Super bowl and 2016 World Series run. Robert liked to listen to the Blues and play pool to pass time.
A memorial service will be held on April 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Largo, FL. Cremation rites will be accorded and graveside service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL. 33760 or online at www.suncoasthospicefoundation.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019