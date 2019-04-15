Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Burke Obituary
Robert Burke
PEORIA - Robert Joseph Burke, 71, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019, surrounded by family.
Robert was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, to Robert and Mildred (Kroll) Burke, who preceded him in death. Robert married Kathleen Werthwein on May 13, 1972. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Jim Burke of Peoria, IL., Michele (Dan) Roling of Clearwater, FL., Tom (Misty) Burke of Washington, IL. and Katie Burke of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren, Mariah (Jake) Singer, Sarah (Chris Morgan) and Hailey Burke, Leah, Brooke and Maggie Burke; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Chloe Singer and Liam and Sage Morgan; his siblings, Valerie (Bill) Smeltzer, Mary (David) Anderson, Patrick (Tracy) Burke, all of Bloomington, IL. and Jeff (Trudy) Burke of Madera, CA; a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert was a military veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Illinois State University for 29 years, retiring in 2003. Robert liked to travel, especially to warmer climates during the Illinois winters, and he was no stranger to any beach or pool. He cherished the time he spent with grandchildren, especially during the holidays. He was a lifelong fan of the Bears and Cubs, especially proud of the 1985 Super bowl and 2016 World Series run. Robert liked to listen to the Blues and play pool to pass time.
A memorial service will be held on April 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Largo, FL. Cremation rites will be accorded and graveside service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL. 33760 or online at www.suncoasthospicefoundation.org.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.