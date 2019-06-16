|
Robert "Bob" Buysse
WASHINGTON - Robert "Bob" R. Buysse, 78, of Washington, IL, died at 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Born on September 25, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to William and Margaret Beck Buysse, he married Sharon S. Henry on September 30, 1961, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Surviving are 2 children, Barbara Buysse and Robert S. (Bridget) Buysse, both of Washington, IL; 1 sister, Edith Pierson of Pekin, IL; 2 brothers, Bill Buysse of Manito, IL, and Philip Jenkins of Tennessee; 4 grandsons, Robert H., Alexander and Samuel Buysse and Elliott Seckman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Seckman; his parents; and Newman Jenkins, his stepfather who raised him.
Bob worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 37 years, retiring as a Tool Crib Supervisor. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Washington and Knights of Columbus, Father John Menco Council #6707, in Washington.
He was a devoted attendee at his children and grandchildren's sporting events and also enjoyed annual family fishing trips to Minnesota for over 40 years. He was a kind-hearted man and will be remembered as a good provider for his family.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, where a prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to the or Building Hope In Kids – Uganda, PO Box 612, Washington, IL 61571.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to Bob's family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019