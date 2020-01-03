|
Robert C. Caughey
PEORIA - Robert Clinton Caughey passed away Sunday. December 29, 2019, in his home in Peoria.
Robert was born on October 28, 1949, in Peoria, IL, a son of Delbert and Helen Caughey. He married Marilyn Jean Haas on April 1, 1972 in El Paso, IL, who preceded him in death in 2018.
He is survived by three sons, Ben of Indianapolis, IN, Paul (Sumiaya) of Lombard, IL, and Dan (Robin Kuprewicz) of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Addison and Grant of Indianapolis, IN, and Jonah and Claire of Lombard, IL. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Caughey Mays, Nancy Caughey Dickerson, and one brother, Thomas Caughey; and nine nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Caughey.
He graduated from the University of Iowa, with a BS in Biology. After working for some time in Iowa and West Virginia, Bob took a position at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP), where he worked the remainder of his career. Robert was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church.
Bob had a core of kindness and decency in his soul that was evident for all to see who knew him. He had a full loving marriage and companionship with his wife and friend Marilyn. He cherished the life they made together. After losing the love of his life, he continued to live with a grace and outgoing spirit that was a testament to his character, traveling extensively to visit his Caughey and Haas family and friends around the country. He cherished the company of others and was always ready to listen to anyone who needed him. Bob enjoyed his work and was an accomplished scientist at UICOMP. He was both known within the medical community in Peoria and by the medical students who studied lab skills from him. Through his natural helpful personality and Christian faith, Bob lived a life volunteering and helping others, including decades of volunteering at the Loaves and Fish Ministries attached to his Church and tutoring disadvantaged school children in Peoria.
Bob's gentle fun-loving personality and laugh will be remembered. He cherished the relationships he had with his sons as they grew to adulthood and had a deep love for his four grandchildren whom he visited often. Anyone who knew Bob will always remember him with a smile and a positive story of how he touched their lives.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave., in downtown Peoria, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, also at First United Methodist Church, with a further visitation one half hour prior. Rev. Dr. Timothy Ozment will officiate. A private family burial of ashes will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Loaves and Fish Ministries and Lincoln Buddy Ministries. Robert felt helping others was a core part of a good citizen's and good Christian's life.
