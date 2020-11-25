1/1
Robert C. Rankin
1932 - 2020
TOLUCA - Robert C. "Bob" Rankin, 88, of Toluca, IL, passed away at 2:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Christian Church in Toluca, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Idell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military rites will follow the service at the church. Private inurnment will be held at Antioch Christian Cemetery in Toluca.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the church or the Toluca Fire and Ambulance services.
Bob was born on May 3, 1932, in Streator, IL the son of Robert and Mildred Litchfield Rankin Sr. He married Phyllis H. Kuster on May 29, 1960, in Toluca. She survives, along with three children, Brett Rankin and Todd (Vicky) Rankin, both of Toluca, and Beth (Mark Koenig) Rankin of Metamora; two grandsons, Anthony and Lukas Rankin; one brother, Roger Rankin of Somonauk; and one sister-in-law, Jean Rankin of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Rankin.
Bob graduated from the University of Illinois and served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After his service, Bob was hired as a salesman at the Dick Herm Firm, where he worked until his retirement. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and the Toluca American Legion Post #440. Bob proudly served as Mayor and Alderman for the City of Toluca and was a member of the Toluca Volunteer Fire Department. Bob loved to sing and enjoyed sharing his voice with others. He was a True-Blue Cubs fan. Most of all, Bob loved his family and his Lord and Savior.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
As former residents of Toluca when Ray was assistant basketball coach from 1963-1967, we remember Bob being the basketball announcer for the games. We also remember Bob as Mayor of Toluca.
Please accept our sincere sympathy on Bob’s passing.
Blessings,
Ray & Jan Hassett
Ray & Jan Hassett
Friend
