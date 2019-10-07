|
|
Robert Camp
WASHINGTON - Robert L. Camp, 78, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 21, 1941, in Peoria, IL, the son of Henry and Joan Grohusky Camp. He met his wife, Jan, his sophomore year in high school and the two were married on September 25, 1959. She passed away on September 14, 2018.
Surviving are his two sons, Daniel (Cynthia) Camp of West Dundee, IL, and Michael Camp of Peoria. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Chelsea, Aaron and Matthew; along with two brothers, Henry Camp and Delbert Camp; and two sisters, Sharon Butkovich and Harriet Camp.
Bob was a graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria, class of 1958, and The University of Illinois, class of 1962. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for many years, retiring as a foreman
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private inurnment of his remains will be at Union Cemetery in Washington, next to his beloved wife of 59 years. He is now devoted to her for eternity, as he was throughout their entire lives.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019