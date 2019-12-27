Home

Robert "Pete" Childers

Robert "Pete" Childers Obituary
Robert "Pete" Childers
WASHINGTON – Robert "Pete" Allen Childers, 66, of Washington, passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec.30, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington followed by a funeral service at noon.
Pete's memorial website with additional information is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com were condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
