Robert "Bob" Clark

PEORIA - Robert "Bob" W. Clark, 89, of Vandalia, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Fayette County Hospital ICU in Vandalia, IL.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Terry Westerfield officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, IL, with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, prior to the service, at the church.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL.
Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
He was born on January 6, 1930, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Everett Eugene and Myrl Marie (Crotser) Clark. He married Diane Gibbs in 1956, and later married Patricia A. Craycroft on February 5, 1994, Vandalia, IL. Patricia passed away on December 4, 2000. He married Sara D. (Smith) McAllister on June 29, 2002, in Vandalia, IL.
He was a Retired Regional Finance Mgr. at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL, a U.S. Army Korean veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Clark of Vandalia, IL; daughters, Lisa Applegate of Peoria, IL, and Cindy Beckley and Bob of Durango, CO; and granddaughter, Jenna Beckley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; and 1 brother, Kenneth.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019
