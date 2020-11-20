Robert Cook
PEORIA - Robert E. Cook, age 91, of Peoria, Illinois died November 19, 2020. Bob was born August 12, 1929 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and Martha (Kalepp) Cook. A Naval veteran, Bob served during the Korean War, later graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology. He moved to Peoria in the early 1960s for a job with the Pabst Brewing Company, which worked out well for Bob as he did love his beer. Bob later became the Plant Manager for PMP, a Pabst subsidiary, from which he later retired. Marrying Marilee (Stiles) in 1964, the two remained in Peoria to raise their family. Bob is survived by two sons, Rob (Matthew Swingle) of Ohio and David (Aimee) of Peoria, and three grandchildren, Evan, Melissa, and James. Bob had a great love of the outdoors which sprang from his Wisconsin upbringing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Big Ten football, and traveling with Marilee to many of our national parks. An avid (and good) bowler, talented artist, and tinkerer supreme, he could often be found in his basement working on his latest Rube Goldbergian solution to one of the endless problems faced by any homeowner. Bob would often surreptitiously record conversations between his sons proving, once and for all, that they were complete idiots. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was easily moved to laughter. An excellent husband and father, Bob Cook will certainly be missed. In lieu of flowers, the Cook family requests that those who knew and loved Bob consider a memorial donation to the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation in support of the Marilee A. Cook Scholarship at 1 College Drive, East Peoria, IL 61635 or at https://icc.edu/about-icc/educational-foundation/
. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.