1/1
Robert Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Cook
PEORIA - Robert E. Cook, age 91, of Peoria, Illinois died November 19, 2020. Bob was born August 12, 1929 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and Martha (Kalepp) Cook. A Naval veteran, Bob served during the Korean War, later graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology. He moved to Peoria in the early 1960s for a job with the Pabst Brewing Company, which worked out well for Bob as he did love his beer. Bob later became the Plant Manager for PMP, a Pabst subsidiary, from which he later retired. Marrying Marilee (Stiles) in 1964, the two remained in Peoria to raise their family. Bob is survived by two sons, Rob (Matthew Swingle) of Ohio and David (Aimee) of Peoria, and three grandchildren, Evan, Melissa, and James. Bob had a great love of the outdoors which sprang from his Wisconsin upbringing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Big Ten football, and traveling with Marilee to many of our national parks. An avid (and good) bowler, talented artist, and tinkerer supreme, he could often be found in his basement working on his latest Rube Goldbergian solution to one of the endless problems faced by any homeowner. Bob would often surreptitiously record conversations between his sons proving, once and for all, that they were complete idiots. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was easily moved to laughter. An excellent husband and father, Bob Cook will certainly be missed. In lieu of flowers, the Cook family requests that those who knew and loved Bob consider a memorial donation to the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation in support of the Marilee A. Cook Scholarship at 1 College Drive, East Peoria, IL 61635 or at https://icc.edu/about-icc/educational-foundation/. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved