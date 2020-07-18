1/1
Robert D. Janosov
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert D. Janosov
PEORIA - Robert D. Janosov, age 86, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.
Bob was born on November 24, 1933, in Great Falls, MT, a son of John G. and Hazel M. (Lilley) Janosov. He married Gail E. Fortier on August 24, 1957, in Oakland, CA. She passed on July 27, 2013, in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin "Dubby" Janosov.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Greg) Harms of Bartonville and Torey (Wayne) Kessler of Edelstein; one son, Eric (LeeAnn) Janosov of Washington; four grandchildren, Matt Harms, Lee Kessler, Amber Kessler and Maci Janosov; sister-in-law, June Weight of California; and his brother-in-law, Johnny Fortier of California.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957. He was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kingsport, NY. He was to receive the USMMA Alumni Foundation's Board of Directors Meritorious Alumni Service Award this year. Bob worked as a Chief Engineer and Division Manager at Caterpillar for 39 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the TPA, Travelers Protective Association, and the German American Club.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. Stephen Willard will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent Church or the charity of donor's choice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
