Robert D. Ohlmann
Robert D. Ohlmann
CHILLICOTHE - Rev. Robert D. Ohlmann, age 92, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
Bob was born on November 11, 1927, in Chillicothe, IL, to William and Eva Ohlmann. He married Lillian A. Russell on April 24, 1947, in Chillicothe. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2010. Also preceding him in death were his parents, one brother and one sister.
Surviving are his children, Robert L. (Nancy) Ohlmann of Oxford, NC, Trudy J. (Carl) Spencer of Chillicothe, IL, and Meickle B. (David) Oswald of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He then went to Pillsbury Baptist College in Owatonna, MN, and became an ordained minister. While in college, he pastored at a small church. He then pastored at churches in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Bob also ministered at the city mission in Peoria, as well as doing devotions at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria and Heritage Manor in Chillicothe. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed fishing, mushrooming and playing games. He was an avid Cubs fan and loved spending time with his family.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Social distancing and wearing of facemasks requested. The Rev. Jeremy Peters and the Rev. James Clark will be officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
