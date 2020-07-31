1/1
Robert D. Sally Jr.
1964 - 2020
CREVE COEUR — Robert D. Sally Jr., 56, of Creve Coeur, passed away on July 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born March 18, 1964 in Summerville, MA to Robert and Sharon (Siders) Sally Sr. Robert married the love of his life Bonnie L. Hanuski on May 25, 1982.
Robert worked hard his entire life to provide for his family while Bonnie raised their 3 beautiful kids, Robert D. (Samantha Skinner) Sally III, of East Peoria, David J. (Samantha Kelso) Sally of Peoria, and Joni K. (Ryan Kay) Sally of East Peoria. He was an extremely loving and proud grandpa of 11 grandkids, and brother to Linda Sally.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert was all about the family life and adored all the grandkids. He loved the walking dead, country music, football and going on cruises and most of all spending time with his family.
A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Mitchell
