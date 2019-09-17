|
|
Robert Dean Harper
TRIVOLI - Robert Dean Harper, 90, of Trivoli passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on September 25, 1928, in West Frankfort, IL, to William Luther and Maude Marie (Murphy) Harper. He married Mary Patricia Downen on January 1, 1954, in Potiac, MI, and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Teresa Lynne (Charles) Crowell; two grandchildren, Kyle and Claire Crowell; one brother, Harold Dean Harper; one sister, Linda Mefferd; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Terry Harper; and four sisters, Ruth Malbon, Daina Pomeroy, Violet Mefferd and Ramona Wenk.
Robert retired as a general foreman at Caterpillar after 30 years of service. He was baptized through Town Mount Baptist Church in West Frankfort, IL. Robert served as a fireman at the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed listening to the Chicago Cubs games.
Robert served in the Korean War in the United States Navy on the USS Jason.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Rescue.
To view Robert's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019