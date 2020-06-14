Robert "Bob" Deaton
WASHINGTON - Robert L. "Bob" Deaton, 94, of Washington passed away at 1:36 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 24, 1925, in Bloodland, MO, to Ernest and Lucy Hough Deaton. He married Rosalyn Barr in Swedeborg, MO, on September 8, 1945. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2015. Together, they shared 69 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Salsman; brother, Chester; two sisters, Lorraine and Frieda; and his aunt, Emma Hough Bailey, who raised him after his mother passed away when he was one year old.
Surviving are his son, Jim (Linda) Deaton of Washington; five grandchildren, Mike (Laura) Salsman, Chad Deaton, Ryan (Amanda) Deaton, Ryan Kroll and Lindsay (Tyler) Schwend; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob was a World War II Army veteran, serving in the 17th Airborne as an Airborne Engineer Demolition Specialist. Following the service, he worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as an electrician, retiring on June 1, 1982, after 34 years of service.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #100 in Washington and a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church.
Private services will be held, with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.