Robert Dollinger
MORTON — Robert E. "Bob" Dollinger, 82, of Morton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, after a courageous battle with bladder cancer metastasis.
Bob was born October 16, 1936, in Troy, Illinois, to Irwin and Elma (Elbe) Dollinger. He married Elizabeth Grimm. He later married Roberta A. "Bobbie" Holzbaur in Troy, Ill., on August 17, 1968. They would have been married 51 years on August 17 of this year.
Surviving are his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Katrina (Bill) Wagoner; son, Jeffrey Dollinger; daughter, Susanne (Tom) Lewandowski; and son, Brian (Rei) Dollinger. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan (Leona) Dollinger and Gary (Judy) Dollinger; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Bob graduated from McCray Dewey High School in Troy, Ill., in 1954.
He was an Army veteran, serving as a military policeman, from 1958 to 1962.
Bob worked for the Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad as yard master, Soo Line Railroad in freight sales, and Bankers Systems, Inc., as District Sales Manager and sales representative selling bank products to banks. In retirement, he worked for the Morton Unit School District #709 in the transportation department and later in the maintenance department.
Bob coached Morton Park District basketball and baseball teams, was involved for seven years with Morton Orchestra Parents as Treasurer, helped organize and run the Morton Girls Softball Association, and was board member and president of the Central Illinois Youth Symphony.
He enjoyed wintering at the Palm Shadow RV Park in Donna, Texas. There he learned to turn wood and became hooked on what you could create with a chunk of wood on a lathe. He most enjoyed driving his Tiffin Allegro Class A motor home to camping get together with friends in the Allegro Prairie Roadrunners. He referred to the motor home as "his mistress."
He could fix almost anything. If a toy was broken, the kids would say "Dad can fix it. He can do anything." He loved helping friends and neighbors when they needed a hand and he changed many a tire, in a 3-piece suit, helping someone on the road with a flat tire. He was a very kind, thoughtful person. One of his co-workers said that Bob is the most honest man I have ever known.
Bob was a loyal St. Louis Cardinal fan, unlike Bobbie who is a die-hard Cubbie fan, making interesting conversations when the teams played each other.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Ministries in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Dispersal of remains will be at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Ministries Vision for Christ, 325 E. Queenwood Rd., Morton IL 61550, or to , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, IL 32256.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019