Robert "Bob" Dudley
HANNA CITY - Robert "Bob" E. Dudley, 78, of Hanna City passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by loved ones as he passed.
He was born on July 28, 1941, in Peoria to Ray and Susana Dudley. He married Irene Melonis in 1966 and she preceded him in death in 1983. He later married Bonnie Winkler Munson on July 1, 1989 in Spring Bay, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mike (Amanda) Dudley and Steve (Michele) Dudley; three step-daughters, Christy (Wayne) Bergmann, Cathy Munson and Cindy (Chris Sprout) Seidel; twelve grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Donald Dudley.
Bob graduated from Manual High School in 1959 and attended two years at Bradley University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1966 in the Construction Engineers, Battalion 84, and was honorably discharged in 1970. He received his Sharpshooter Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Bob worked as a carpenter with Theobald-Whitten Home Builders, then with Diversified Building (Core Construction), retiring in 1999. He was proud of the fact that he got to enjoy retirement for 20 years.
Bob also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, shuffleboard, a cold Bud Light and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and was a member of the Hanna City Sportsman Club, American Legion Post 979, Carpenter's Union Local 237 and Post 3883.
As his request, cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
"Perfect is close enough." "Always have a plan." "Always have fun."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019