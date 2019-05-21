|
|
Robert E. Clark
BLOOMINGTON - Robert E. Clark, 69, of Bloomington passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Donovan United Methodist Church in Donovan, where visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in the Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwestern Kovler Organ Transplant Patient Center.
He was born on October 4, 1949, in Watseka, a son of Richard R. and Lucille G. Dirks Haste Clark. He married Marsha A. Preisser on September 4, 1971, and she survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are his mother, Lucille Clark of Donovan; a son, Andrew (Amanda Daley) Clark of Chicago; a brother, Lynn (Diane) Haste of Martinton; a sister, JoAnne (Wayne) Arseneau of Beaverville; aunts, Norma Sennett of Conyers, GA, and Paretta Dirks of Gilman; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, aunts, uncles and nephews.
Bob was a graduate of Donovan High School and Illinois State University, where he earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice in 1975, and his Master's in Criminal Justice in 1981. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps as a combat corpsman during the Vietnam War. Robert was a member and past commander of VFW Post 454 in Bloomington. He was a Mason and member of the Bloomington Lodge #43. He was a probation officer in Peoria County and retired from State Farm Insurance Companies after twenty-five years.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bicycling and his beloved Morkie, Gus. He was a wonderful father, uncle and friend. He was the greatest of husbands and the world is dimmer for his loss.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019