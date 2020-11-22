Robert E. "Bob" Clark
TRIVOLI - Robert E. "Bob" Clark, 89, of Trivoli passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Courtyard Estates of Farmington.
He was born on May 20, 1931, in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Lawrence and Anna (O'Hern) Clark. He married Joan Clayberg on October 3, 1953, in San Diego, California. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Karen (Dave) Arrenholz of Trivoli, Sherill (Kenny) Balagna of Farmington, Linda (Kevin) Cotter of Peoria, Janell (Stan) Smith of Denver, Colorado, and Joseph (Wendy) Clark of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Sara (Marcus) Miller of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Zachary (Heather) Clark of Muscatine, Iowa, Luke Balagna of Farmington, Josie (Dakota) Horn of Farmington, Jacob (Bonny) Cotter of Gibson City, Illinois, Isaac Cotter of Peoria and Alex Clark of Farmington; and four great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one son, James Robert Clark.
Bob worked as a Customer Service Manager for Ozark Airlines for 33 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Farmington Moose Lodge #1571 and Farmington American Legion Post #16, a lifetime member of the Farmington Athletic Booster Club, member of the Ozark Air Lines Silver Swallows and an avid St Louis Cardinals fan. Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Per Bob's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. A celebration of life service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Trivoli Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy.
Memorials can be made to Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or the Farmington Athletic Booster Club. To leave online condolences, please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
